12-member AU Delegation To Arrive Pakistan On Tuesday

Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A 12-member African Union (AU) delegation led by President Djibouti National Parliament and Acting Chairman of AU Muhammad Ali Houmed, would arrive Pakistan on December 29 (Tuesday).

The high level African Parliamentary delegation would also accompany Navel Chief of Djibouti, said a Senate news release issued here on Monday.

The delegation was visiting on the invitation of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sinjrani and would have important meetings with the Present of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Speaker National Assembly, Army Chief and Navel Chief and President Azad Jamu and Kahmir.

  The delegation would also visit different areas of the country.

Speaking in this regard Chairman Senate Sadiq Sinjrani said this visit of high powered delegation was of utmost importance to strengthen the parliamentary relations between the Pakistan and African Parliaments.

He said Pakistan gave utmost priority to its ties with the African countries and emphasised that parliamentary relations would pave the way for strong economic and trade corporation.

Sadiq Sanjrani said there were need to increase parliamentary exchanges to steer the agenda of economic development in both the regions.

