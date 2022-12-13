UrduPoint.com

12-member Libyan Parliamentary Delegation Arrives In Islamabad On 6 Day Visit

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A 12-member delegation of Libyan Parliament arrived in the Federal capital on a six day visit with the aim to further strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Fawzi Al Nuwari was visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Senate Chairman.

The visiting delegation is expected to meet the Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and representatives of the International Parliamentary Congress.

