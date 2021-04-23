UrduPoint.com
12 Members Delegation From Sri Lanka Visits Thakbhai Bhuddhist Monastery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :A twelve members delegation from Sri Lanka Friday visited Buddhist monastery at Takhbai in Mardan district.

Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Tourism, Zulfi Bukhari and Secretary Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accompanied the visiting delegation.

The delegation comprised of noted scholars, prominent personalities including Special Advisers to Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister.

The members of delegation paid detail visit of Thakbhai monastery and also offered their religious rituals.

The visiting guests appreciated measures taken for preservation of Bhamala Archaeological sites in Taxila where they were also taken on way to Thaktbhai from Islamabad.

The delegation members were of the opinion that Pakistan can become an attractive tourist's destination for Sri Lankan citizen where 72 percent of population was follower of Buddhism.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Abdul Samad briefed the guests about rich archaeological sites of Ghandhara period in the province.

He also apprised the delegation members about measures being taken for preservation of these historical sites besides facilitation of tourists.

Talking to newsmen on the occasion, Adviser to Prime Minister on Tourism, Zulfi Bukhari said KP has taken good measures for promotion of religious tourism in the country.

He also appreciated KP Archeology and Tourism department for attracting tourists from Sri Lanka to the Buddhist remained.

He said efforts were underway to construct world's largest Ghandhara Trail in the country in line with the set vision of Prime Minister who has set the target of year 2022 for the project.

