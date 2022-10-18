1.2 MGD Desalination plant to end water woes of Gwadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The port city of Gwadar lacked clean drinking water facility whereas the desalination plant of 1.2 million gallons per day (MGD) capacity would help purify sea water and make it safe for consumption by the people.

The project would be installed in Gwadar Free Zone to supply potable water to Old city area along with Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) requirement.

The Project cost was $12.7 million which would be financed by the Chinese government. However, a contracting company on the basis of EPC from CIDCA would be hired for project execution.

Almost 70 percent of the population of Gwadar was facing acute water shortage and required some 7.5 million liters of water to feed its existing population whereas the desalination plant would provide clean drinking water for the water parched masses, an official of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs told APP.

He added that the Ministry would be the supervising agency of the project. The project implementation agreement was signed on July 5, 2021 whereas the civil work would being kicked start this year and would be completed in 12 months.