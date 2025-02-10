(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Maritime Affairs Dr Darshan has said that with the assistance of China a water Project Titled “1.2 MGD Desalination plant at Gwadar Port” has been completed to provide fresh water to the nearby population of the city.

Speaking on the floor of National Assembly during Question Hour session, he said that the pipeline was also laid down to connect the water plant to Gwadar city reservoir.

At present there is

adequate supply of water to port.

As far as electricity is concerned that matter pertains to QESCO/ Power Division.

Replying to another question, he said that integration of local community with economic activities is the priority of the Government, however, it is subject to port operations.

He said government is making all out efforts for port operationalization and it is expected that after fully operationalization of port, the economic activities will contribute to the development of the local community.