12 Milk Sellers Arrested For Adulteration

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 06:52 PM

District administration Peshawar arrested 12 milk sellers for mixing water in milk and discarded 300 litres of adulterated milk on Thursday

On directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration carried out raids on milk shops in various localities of the district and arrested 12 shopkeepers for mixing water in milk.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers of the district to inspect the milk at all milk sellers' shops and stern action against adulterators.

