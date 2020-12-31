UrduPoint.com
1.2 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Purchased From A Chinese Company: Ch Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:07 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Techology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the cabinet committee has decided to initially purchase 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese company Sinoform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Techology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the cabinet committee has decided to initially purchase 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese company Sinoform.

The purchased vaccine doses will be provided free of cost to the front line workers in the first quarter of 2021, the federal minister said in a tweet.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the private sector is allowed to import any internationally approved vaccine on its own.

The decision was taken in the second meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee constituted as an oversight body for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

