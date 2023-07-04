Open Menu

1.2 Mln BISP Beneficiaries Of South Zone Punjab Received Quarterly Installment Under Kifalat Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 07:57 PM

FY2022-23 fourth quarter installment under BISP Kifalat program has been released as around 2.3 million families enrolled with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) South Zone Punjab would avail the facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):The FY2022-23 fourth quarter installment under BISP Kifalat program has been released as around 2.3 million families enrolled with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) South Zone Punjab would avail the facility.

Zonal Director BISP South Zone Punjab, Sheikh Muhammad Ameen, expressed these views while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said that such families who had received messages from 8171 and didn't receive their amount so far could contact nearby HBL konnects PoS or BISP Tehsil offices for getting assistance.

He informed that nearly 1.2 million beneficiaries had obtained their quarterly aid so far across the zone which is about 50 per cent of the total figure.

Ameen said that the funds for the BISP education scholarship program have also been released with quarterly stipend and beneficiaries could get it.

He informed that education stipend was being offered from primary to higher secondary level to both girls and boys on quarterly basis.

BISP Zonal Director said that Rs Rs 1500 scholarship fixed for male students and Rs 2000 for female students at primary level.

Likewise, Rs 2000 for male students and Rs 2500 for female students at secondary. Rs 3000 for male students and Rs 3500 for female students at higher secondary school level was being offered.

He said that Rs 500 extra fixed for female students at each level to encourage them to get education.

The cash could be withdrawn from Habib Bank designated retail centers.

Deserving women were asked to receive their full amount and never forget to get the receipt.

The beneficiaries could report to BISP toll-free helpline 080026477 or DG office helpline number 04235415143 in case of any complaint pertaining to deduction of amount, payment hurdle or others, he concluded.

