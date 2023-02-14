1.2 mln metric ton of wheat ordered to PASSCO: Director Food

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Director of Food department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Yasir on Tuesday said that there was no shortage of flour or wheat in the province as enough flour was being supplied from Punjab.

He told the media here that the food department had already ordered 1.

2 million metric tons of wheat to Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Ltd (PASSCO) to meet the flour demand adding that 0.9 metric tons of wheat had already been provided by the company.

He said that at present flour was being supplied to the market without any issue.