12 more COVID-19 patients died in ATH during last two days

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The third wave of Coronavirus has become more lethal as 12 patients including four men and 8 women lost lives during the last two days here at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) .

According to the ATH spokesperson, the lethality of the third wave of Coronavirus had taken 12 more lives in just two days.

The dead people were identified as Muhammad Ilyas, Afshan Bibi, Bibi Alam Taj, Muhammad Aslam Khan and Rasheeda Bibi residents of Abbottabad, Durman Jan, Zareena Bibi, Shaheen Akhtar, Munawar Khan, Fatima Nisa Mansehra, Hameeda Bibi of Haripur.

Today at ATH, 79 patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where 12 patients were declared critical.

The ATH administration requested people to avoid pubic gathering, follow SOPs of Coronavirus to protect their selves.

Keeping in view of the lethality of third-wave, masses are not following SOPs, the district administration has taken many steps to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus in the area but owing to the negligence of the people their efforts are not fruitful.