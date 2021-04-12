UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 More COVID-19 Patients Died In ATH During Last Two Days

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

12 more COVID-19 patients died in ATH during last two days

The third wave of Coronavirus has become more lethal as 12 patients including four men and 8 women lost lives during the last two days here at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The third wave of Coronavirus has become more lethal as 12 patients including four men and 8 women lost lives during the last two days here at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) .

According to the ATH spokesperson, the lethality of the third wave of Coronavirus had taken 12 more lives in just two days.

The dead people were identified as Muhammad Ilyas, Afshan Bibi, Bibi Alam Taj, Muhammad Aslam Khan and Rasheeda Bibi residents of Abbottabad, Durman Jan, Zareena Bibi, Shaheen Akhtar, Munawar Khan, Fatima Nisa Mansehra, Hameeda Bibi of Haripur.

Today at ATH, 79 patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where 12 patients were declared critical.

The ATH administration requested people to avoid pubic gathering, follow SOPs of Coronavirus to protect their selves.

Keeping in view of the lethality of third-wave, masses are not following SOPs, the district administration has taken many steps to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus in the area but owing to the negligence of the people their efforts are not fruitful.

Related Topics

Dead Abbottabad Mansehra Haripur Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

1 hour ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

1 hour ago

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather o ..

7 minutes ago

Setting up STZs to facilitate IT industry: Prime M ..

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects petition seeking share in la ..

7 minutes ago

Zartaj Gul calls on CEO PIA

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.