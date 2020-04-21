UrduPoint.com
12 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:39 PM

12 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 216 as 12 new local transmission cases reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 216 as 12 new local transmission cases reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here on Tuesday, out of 216 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority were of local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 216 confirmed cases, 134 patients have already been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 79 patients were under treatment.

