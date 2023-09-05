Open Menu

12 More Dengue Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

12 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :As many as 12 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 277 here on Tuesday.

District Coordinator, Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr.

Sajjad Mehmood, said that, among the new cases, nine patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, two from the Chaklala cantonment, and one from the Municipal Corporation area.

He said 89 patients were admitted to the district's hospitals, out of which 58 were confirmed cases while 219 were discharged after treatment.

Dr. Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 43 FIRs, issued tickets to ten, sealed five premises, and imposed a fine of Rs 53,000 against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

