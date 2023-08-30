Open Menu

12 More Dengue Cases Reports In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 12 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 188 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that, among the new cases, six cases had arrived from Potohar town urban, five from Chaklala Cantonment and one from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi area.

He said 54 patients were admitted to Rawalpindi public hospitals, out of which 42 were confirmed cases while 132 were discharged after treatment.

Giving details of the punitive actions during the last 24 hours, Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 57 FIRs, issued tickets to 15, sealed three premises, and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.

During indoor surveillance, from January 1 to date, the teams checked 4,523,648 houses in Rawalpindi district and larvae were found in 27,164 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 1,767,035 places, the teams found larvae at 5,041 sites during outdoor surveillance.

The health officer warned that September was crucial for dengue mosquito breeding as the temperature was decreasing with each passing day due to weather change and urged the residents to adopt precautionary measures to avoid parasite bites.

