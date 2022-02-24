UrduPoint.com

12 More Die Of Corona, 421 New Cases Confirmed In KP

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

12 more die of Corona, 421 new cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 12 more lives as 421 new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday.

With 12 more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 6194 while the number of the total active cases has come down to 10806. During the same period 1273 patients have also been recovered from the disease.

A total of 10755 cases were conducted in the province, out of which 421 proved positive for Corona.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

1 hour ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

2 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

2 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>