12 More Die Of Corona, 974 New Cases Confirmed In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Coronavirus has claimed 12 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 974 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

Coronavirus has claimed 12 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 974 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

With 12 more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 6065 while 974 new cases reached the tally of the active cases to 13802.

Out of the 12 deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa eight occurred in Peshawar, three in Mardan and one in Swat. Similarly, the highest number of new cases has also been reported from Peshawar, followed by 163 new cases in Mardan. However, 848 patients have also recovered from the disease during the same period.

As many as 9934 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 974, proved positive for coronavirus.

