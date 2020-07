PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :About 12 more people died of COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 1,099 in the province.

Similarly, 408 new cases reported in KP and the total patients of coronavirus reached to 30,486 in the province, said officials of the provincial Health Department on Sunday.