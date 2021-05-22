12 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar.

The District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Gordhan das has said that as many as 86210 samples were taken in Tharparkar district to detect Covid-19,out of them 2923 tested positive with positivity ratio of 3.4 % while 82288 tested negative

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Gordhan das has said that as many as 86210 samples were taken in Tharparkar district to detect Covid-19,out of them 2923 tested positive with positivity ratio of 3.4 % while 82288 tested negative.

Sharing corona situation in the district DHO said that at least 2827 patients have so far been recovered with 95.72 % recovery ratio. He further said that the number of active cases was 88 with 3.01 % and 8 patients died while the result of 841not yet received.

DHO said that as many as 493 samples were taken during the last 24 years out of which 12 tested positive with 2.43 % and 481 found negative in the reports.