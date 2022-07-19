UrduPoint.com

12 More Report Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 10:29 PM

12 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

Twelve new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,678 in Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Twelve new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,678 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,560,595 people were screened for the virus, out of which 12 more was reported positive.

As many as 35,239 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bayern sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

Bayern sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

2 minutes ago
 Court orders to send Dua Zahra to shelter home

Court orders to send Dua Zahra to shelter home

14 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs govt to submit reply over PT ..

Supreme Court directs govt to submit reply over PTI petition challenging NAB ame ..

14 minutes ago
 Tennis: Gstaad ATP results

Tennis: Gstaad ATP results

14 minutes ago
 Britons desperate to cool off as mercury hits hist ..

Britons desperate to cool off as mercury hits historic 40C

19 minutes ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.