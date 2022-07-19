12 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Twelve new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,678 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,560,595 people were screened for the virus, out of which 12 more was reported positive.

As many as 35,239 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.