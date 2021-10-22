UrduPoint.com

12 More Surface Positive For COVID In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:13 PM

About 12 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32188 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :About 12 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32188 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1204752 people were screened for the virus till October 22 out of which 12 more were reported positive.

As many as 31739 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 354 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province .

