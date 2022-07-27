UrduPoint.com

12 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 09:59 PM

About 12 new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35768 in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :About 12 new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35768 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1571853 people were screened for the virus, out of which 12 more was reported positive.

As many as 35308 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

