12 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2022 | 09:50 PM

About 12 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35879 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :About 12 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35879 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1593792 people were screened for the virus, out of which 12 more was reported positive.

As many as 35463 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

