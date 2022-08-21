12 more test positive for COVID-19 in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 12 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 381 coronavirus tests were conducted in public as well as private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 149 while 29,044 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, six patients were under treatment at the Allied hospital. He further said that 143 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the city.