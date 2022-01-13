UrduPoint.com

12 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Twelve people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Twelve people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 751 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 85 while 25,985 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 16 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 6 at DHQ Hospital and 2 at General Hospital. He further said that 43 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

