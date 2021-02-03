12 more tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Another twelve people were tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday in District Attock raising the tally to 1223. It was the highest single day tally of the patients during this year.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that among these 12 new cases, as many as six belongs to Fatehjang, two each to Hazro and Hassanabdal, one each to Pindigehab and Attock city.

He informed that there are 73 active patients in the district and all are under home isolation.

He said that one suspected COVID-19 patients was also admitted in district headquarters hospital.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 24,604 while screening of as many as 27,856 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 37 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 23,344 are tested negative so far across the district.

Dr Ellahi informed that so far positive 1122 patients are recovered from this virus across the district.