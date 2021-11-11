UrduPoint.com

12 More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:41 PM

As many as 12 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

According to the Health department spokesperson, 798 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 170 while 25,708 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 40 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 19 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital. He further said that 70 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

