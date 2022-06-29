UrduPoint.com

12 More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 09:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 12 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 155 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 65 while 28,441 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 3 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 62 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

