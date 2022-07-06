UrduPoint.com

12 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 09:03 PM

As many as12 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35601 in the province on Wednesday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1547896 people were screened for the virus, out of which 12 more were reported positive.

As many as 35167 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

