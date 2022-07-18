UrduPoint.com

12 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 11:08 PM

12 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 12 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,666 in the province on Monday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,559,402 people were screened for the virus, out of which 12 more was reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 35,238 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.



