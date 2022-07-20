UrduPoint.com

12 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Twelve new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,690 in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Twelve new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,690 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,562,052 people were screened for the virus, out of which 12 more was reported positive.

As many as 35,240 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province .

More Stories From Pakistan

