12 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

12 more tested positive for coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 12 more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with four belonging to Potohar town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town, while one of each case has arrived from Kallar Syedan, Murree, Jehlum and Islamabad.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Friday,35 confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including 22 in the Institute of Urology, ten in the Fauji Foundation and three in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, six stable and 27 on double oxygen support.

Around 5,552,661 people, including 44,640 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,010 samples were collected, out of which 998 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal urged the residents to jab themselves as the vaccination was the only solution for protection against the fatal virus.

He said free of cost vaccination was being provided to the residents at their doorstep.

