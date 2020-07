QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :About 12 more people Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 11,436 in Balochistan.

According to media coordinator on coronavirus Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, so far 124,124 people have been screened and 8,688 have been recovered while 132 have been died due to deadly pandemic in the province.