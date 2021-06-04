UrduPoint.com
12 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

The District Health officer (DHO) Dr Gordhan Das has said that as many as 91714 samples were taken in Tharparkar district to detect Covid-19,out of them 3067 tested positive while 88075 tested negative

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The District Health officer (DHO) Dr Gordhan Das has said that as many as 91714 samples were taken in Tharparkar district to detect Covid-19,out of them 3067 tested positive while 88075 tested negative.

Sharing corona situation in the district, the DHO said that at least 2969 patients have so far been recovered.

He further said that the number of active cases was 89 and 9 patients died while the result of 414 samples was awaited.

DHO said that as many as 473 samples were taken during the last 24 hours out of which 12 tested positive and 461 were found negative in the reports.

More Stories From Pakistan

