12 More Tour Operators Withdraw Cases Against Hajj Quota
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) As many as 12 more tour operators have withdrawn their petitions against Hajj quota from the Islamabad High Court, stating that their Names were included in the case without consent.
Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the requests of various private tour operators in the case against Hajj quota.
Chaudhry Usama Tariq Advocate and others appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioners.
The lawyers told the court that the names of the petitioners in the main case are included in the list of petitioners without our consent, which we are not even aware of. It is requested that the court order the removal of our name from the list of petitioners in the main case.
The Islamabad High Court has accepted the request of various tour operators regarding removal of their names from list.
