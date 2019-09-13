12 more villages' land record computerized in Peshawar: Kamran Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Science and Technology Kamran Bangash Friday said that under good governance initiatives of PTI government, the land record 12 more villages of Peshawar has been made computerized.

During his visit to Service Delivery Center here to check availability of online land record, he said that the process of computerization of land and revenue record would be completed without any delay, adding that the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures in this regard.

Kamran Bangash said that until now the land record of 75 villages of Peshawar has been made computerized and within next two weeks the land record of two dozens more would be made available online.

He warned that no lethargy would be tolerated in computerization of land record and soon the people could check land record through online process. He warned officers, officials and staff of revenue department to either do their work or be ready to go home.