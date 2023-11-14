Open Menu

12 Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

12 Motorcycles recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Sillanwali police launched a massive crackdown against bike lifters and claimed to have busted a notorious bike lifter,here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson,police raided at different areas under its jurisdiction and netted a notorious bike lifter namely as shaheer and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from him worth 522,000 rupees.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Sillanwali From

Recent Stories

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

14 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

14 hours ago
Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

14 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

14 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

14 hours ago
 PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

14 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

14 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan