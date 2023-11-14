12 Motorcycles recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Sillanwali police launched a massive crackdown against bike lifters and claimed to have busted a notorious bike lifter,here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson,police raided at different areas under its jurisdiction and netted a notorious bike lifter namely as shaheer and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from him worth 522,000 rupees.

Further investigation was underway.