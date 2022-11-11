12 netted with 55 liters liquor, over three kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Friday, arrested 12 accused besides recovering over three kg charras and 55 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar, Race Course, Civil Lines, Gujar Khan and Mandra police held Zakir Hussain, Zafar, Siddique, Musa, Tamoor and Tariq Aziz on recovery of 55 liters liquor.

Similarly, Taxila, City, Rattaamral, R.

A.Bazar and Saddar Baroni police stations also conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Jahan Sharif, Hamza, Arkham, Adil, Nazakat and Shahid Mehmood on recovery of 3660 grams charras.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.