12 new corona positive cases surfaced in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The total tally of COVID-19 patients in AJK has crossed 105 as 12 more persons were tested positive yesterday of which 10 are of two families in Muzaffarabad and one each in Mirpur and Kotli districts, but all have come from outside the territory.

Five family members of an 80-year-old patient died of COVID- 19, a day earlier, are among the 10 new cases traced in Muzaffarabad while the persons tested positive in Mirpur and Kotli had arrived from Gujranwala and Gujrat a few days earlier to assume their work as tailor master, said Dr Mustafa Bashmir, spokesman of prime minister on COVID-19.

Dr Bashir said the government was trying to trace the contacts of already positive cases and people came from outside Azad Kashmir to contain the spread of virus in local communities through outside carriers and all the cases were traced through random sampling mechanism.

Earlier, AJK was near to end the COVID-19 from the territory as only a few patients were left as active cases but for the last couple of days, new cases came from different areas of Punjab and their local contacts that show ineffective measures of government to check the movement of people from other parts of the country in AJK.

The spokesman said with the addition of new cases, the number of active cases had risen to 28 from 16, majority of them in Muzaffarabad, 76 patients had recovered and one died and situation was pretty under control.