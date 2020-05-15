UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 New Corona Positive Cases Surfaced In AJK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:51 PM

12 new corona positive cases surfaced in AJK

The total tally of COVID-19 patients in AJK has crossed 105 as 12 more persons were tested positive yesterday of which 10 are of two families in Muzaffarabad and one each in Mirpur and Kotli districts, but all have come from outside the territory

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The total tally of COVID-19 patients in AJK has crossed 105 as 12 more persons were tested positive yesterday of which 10 are of two families in Muzaffarabad and one each in Mirpur and Kotli districts, but all have come from outside the territory.

Five family members of an 80-year-old patient died of COVID- 19, a day earlier, are among the 10 new cases traced in Muzaffarabad while the persons tested positive in Mirpur and Kotli had arrived from Gujranwala and Gujrat a few days earlier to assume their work as tailor master, said Dr Mustafa Bashmir, spokesman of prime minister on COVID-19.

Dr Bashir said the government was trying to trace the contacts of already positive cases and people came from outside Azad Kashmir to contain the spread of virus in local communities through outside carriers and all the cases were traced through random sampling mechanism.

Earlier, AJK was near to end the COVID-19 from the territory as only a few patients were left as active cases but for the last couple of days, new cases came from different areas of Punjab and their local contacts that show ineffective measures of government to check the movement of people from other parts of the country in AJK.

The spokesman said with the addition of new cases, the number of active cases had risen to 28 from 16, majority of them in Muzaffarabad, 76 patients had recovered and one died and situation was pretty under control.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Punjab Died Gujrat Gujranwala Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Millions of people engage in prayer for humanity f ..

8 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Ready for Talks With Russia ..

5 minutes ago

Sudan's COVID-19 Tally Rises by 146, Numbers Show ..

5 minutes ago

Rainwater harvesting to overcome urban areas' wate ..

4 minutes ago

Hundreds get virus at main Kazakh oil field

4 minutes ago

7,000 stranded Pakistanis to be brought back home ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.