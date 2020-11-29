12 new COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) ::As many as 12 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Sunday that 530 tests were conducted in public and private laboratories of Faisalabad, out of these reports of 12 were positive.

He said 550 beds at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital had been reserved for coronavirus patients.

Dr Asif said that at present, 60 patients, including 35 confirmed patients, were under treatment at theAllied Hospital while 25, including five confirmed patients, were under treatment at the DHQ Hospital.