12 new COVID-19 positive cases emerge in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : With the appearance of twelve new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases reached to 95 in AJK, Health department said.

At the same time, the blood samples of new 161 suspects were tested across Azad Jammu Kashmir today.

In an official statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued on Friday, the health authorities confirmed registration of 12 new cases in AJK including ten belongs to Muzaffarabad district and two from Mirpur district.

According to the report a total of 3572 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 3510 had been received with 107 positive cases.

Out of the total of 107 corona virus positive cases, 76 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state.

A total of 30 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK.

A total of 3403 persons tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 62 cases were awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.