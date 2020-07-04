UrduPoint.com
12 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:43 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases in district Abbottabad and Manshera was still increasing, as confirmation of 12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from each district during last 24 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in district Abbottabad and Manshera was still increasing, as confirmation of 12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from each district during last 24 hours.

According to the health department statistics, the number of coronavirus recovered patients has also been increased as 672 people recuperated and sent back to homes while 378 people were still house quarantined or in hospitals, the total number of COVID-19 cases have reached 1095 Abbottabad.

Yesterday, the renowned educationist Chairman department of urdu Govt. Post Graduate College No.1 Abbottabad Professor Nadeem Abbassi died by the COVID-19.

The funeral prayer of professor Nadeem Abbassi also offered following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at Fawara Chowk Abbottabad and later buried under the same at his native village.

After confirmation of COVID-19, he was admitted to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for treatment where he could not survive and lost his life.

In district Manshera Assistant Commissioner ordered to take samples of 130 people for COVID-19 tests after 12 new coronavirus positive cases reported in three areas where smart lockdown was imposed.

The areas where new coronavirus cases were identified in district Manshera were College Doraha where 5 cases have been confirmed, Pakhwal street 5 confirm cases, Mansehra Commerce College areas 2 confirmed cases. Health department teams would collect samples for COVID-19 tests from 130 people within 5 days.

