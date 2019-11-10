UrduPoint.com
12 New Dengue Cases Reported, Total Number Reaches To 6880 In KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Around 12 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, increasing the total number of cases of the epidemic to 6880.

According to a press release of Dengue Response Unit issued here, out of 12 new cases, 7 were reported in Peshawar while 5 from district DIKhan.

Around 22 patients of dengue are under treatment in various private and public sector hospitals of the province. Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 6858.

