UrduPoint.com

12 New Dolphin Teams Deputed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 09:06 PM

12 new dolphin teams deputed in Faisalabad

As many as 12 new dolphin teams have been deputed in Faisalabad to expand patrolling for curbing road crimes in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 12 new dolphin teams have been deputed in Faisalabad to expand patrolling for curbing road crimes in the city.

Addressing the dolphin Jawans in a special meeting here on Wednesday, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that it was first and foremost duty of the police to ensure complete safety and security to the live and properties of the general public.

In this connection, the police department took various steps including deploying maximum dolphin force jawans so as to curb street crimes at maximum extent, he added. He directed the dolphin Jawans to perform duties diligently and honestly so that confidence of the masses could be restored in the police.

He also directed the police officers to ensure surprise checking of dolphin force to ensure thorough patrolling and improve their performance.

More Stories From Pakistan

