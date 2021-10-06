UrduPoint.com

12 New LG&RD Projects Planned In KP

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

12 new LG&RD projects planned in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has planned 12 new local government and rural development projects amounting to Rs490 million for current fiscal year focusing on rehabilitation and construction of rural roads, improvement of drainage system and strengthening of tehsil municipal administrations (TMAs).

Local Government and Rural Development's officials told APP on Wednesday that Rs2,000 million have been earmarked for construction and rehabilitation of rural roads in selected districts of KP including an allocation of Rs40 million for financial year under phase-II to open up inaccessible areas for tourism and industrialization.

Similarly, Rs200 million have been set-aside for rehabilitation and constructions of various roads projects in Haripur district with allocation of Rs10 million for current financial year, which after completion would bolster regional connectivity, improve infrastructure and promoting tourism.

The official said Rs1,000 million would be spent on districts development initiatives with allocation of Rs20 million for FY 2021-22. To dispose of solid waste, KP government earmarked Rs1,000 million for landfill sites for which Rs200 million would be spent during current financial year.

Rs120 million for construction of streets and drainage system at Kalabat Township Haripur, Rs300 million for purchase of land and construction of funeral places and graveyards at union councils rural Mardan, Sultan Kalli, Gujrat, Bakhshali, Ghari Daulatzai, Fatma Babini, Shahbaz Ghari, Baghicha Dheri, Chak Hoti, Sikandari and Par Hoti Mardan.

Government would spend Rs100 million for development works in union councils Khazana, Gosam, Munda, Shalkandi , Samarbagh and Miskini in Lower Di besides Rs500 million for strengthening of TMAs of tourists areas for quick disposal of solid waste.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gujrat Mardan Haripur Government Million

Recent Stories

Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

12 minutes ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

24 minutes ago
 MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Udmurt Republic discuss enhanci ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Udmurt Republic discuss enhancing increasing economic coopera ..

24 minutes ago
 FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooper ..

FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooperation

39 minutes ago
 47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.