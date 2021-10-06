12 new LG&RD projects planned in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has planned 12 new local government and rural development projects amounting to Rs490 million for current fiscal year focusing on rehabilitation and construction of rural roads, improvement of drainage system and strengthening of tehsil municipal administrations (TMAs).

Local Government and Rural Development's officials told APP on Wednesday that Rs2,000 million have been earmarked for construction and rehabilitation of rural roads in selected districts of KP including an allocation of Rs40 million for financial year under phase-II to open up inaccessible areas for tourism and industrialization.

Similarly, Rs200 million have been set-aside for rehabilitation and constructions of various roads projects in Haripur district with allocation of Rs10 million for current financial year, which after completion would bolster regional connectivity, improve infrastructure and promoting tourism.

The official said Rs1,000 million would be spent on districts development initiatives with allocation of Rs20 million for FY 2021-22. To dispose of solid waste, KP government earmarked Rs1,000 million for landfill sites for which Rs200 million would be spent during current financial year.

Rs120 million for construction of streets and drainage system at Kalabat Township Haripur, Rs300 million for purchase of land and construction of funeral places and graveyards at union councils rural Mardan, Sultan Kalli, Gujrat, Bakhshali, Ghari Daulatzai, Fatma Babini, Shahbaz Ghari, Baghicha Dheri, Chak Hoti, Sikandari and Par Hoti Mardan.

Government would spend Rs100 million for development works in union councils Khazana, Gosam, Munda, Shalkandi , Samarbagh and Miskini in Lower Di besides Rs500 million for strengthening of TMAs of tourists areas for quick disposal of solid waste.