12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get portfolio

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2025) In a major development, 12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistances in the Federal cabinet have been assigned the portfolios.

The ministries of two ministers have been changed while additional portfolios have also been withdrawn from seven ministers.

The new members of the federal cabinet have been assigned their portfolios and the Cabinet Division has issued a notification regarding the ministers and ministers of state.

As per the notification Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has been appointed Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Pervaiz Malik has been appointed Minister for Petroleum, Aurangzeb Khan Kachhi has been given the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture, Khalid Magsi has been assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology, Hanif Abbasi has been appointed Minister for Railways, Moeen Wattoo has been given the Ministry of Water Resources, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj has been assigned the Ministry of Defence Production, Sardar Yousaf has been appointed Minister for Religious Affairs, Shaza Fatima has been given the Ministry of Information Technology, Rana Mubashir Iqbal has been appointed Minister for Public Affairs Unit, Mustafa Kamal has been assigned the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations.

Ministers of State:

Malik Rasheed Ahmed has been appointed Minister of State for food Security, Abdul Rahman Kanju has been assigned the Ministry of Energy, Barrister Aqeel Malik has been appointed Minister of State for Law and Justice, Bilal Azhar Kayani has been given the Ministry of State for Railways.

Meanwhile, Mussadiq Malik has been appointed Minister for Climate Change, Aleem Khan has been stripped of the Privatization Ministry and will now serve only as Minister for Communications, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been relieved of the Science and Technology Ministry and will now serve only as Minister for Education, Qaiser Sheikh has lost the Maritime Affairs Ministry and will now be Minister for the board of Investment.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has been removed from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and will now serve as Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development while Rana Tanveer has been appointed Minister for Food Security.

On other hand, Khel Das Kohistani has been appointed Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Harmony. Awn Chaudhry has been assigned the Ministry of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Talal Chaudhry has been given the Ministry of State for Interior and Narcotics Control, Wajiha Qamar has been appointed Minister of State for education and Training.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif will now solely oversee the Ministry of Defence, as the Aviation Ministry has been merged into the Defence Ministry and a fresh notification for his appointment was also issued.

Additionally, Azam Nazeer Tarar will now also oversee the Ministry of Human Rights while the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has been taken from him. Mussadiq Malik’s ministry has been changed—previously holding the Petroleum Ministry, he has now been reassigned as Minister for Climate Change.

Similarly, Attaullah Tarar will now serve only as Minister for Information and Broadcasting, as his previous charge of the National Heritage and Culture Ministry has been withdrawn.

The Prime Minister has also appointed advisers and special assistants:

Syed Tauqir Shah has been appointed Advisor to the PM on all affairs related to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Muhammad Ali has been appointed Advisor for Privatization.

Former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has been appointed Advisor on Interior Affairs but sources said that that he would have limited authority due to the presence of a federal minister and minister of state.

Among special assistants:

Haroon Akhtar has been appointed Special Assistant for Industries and Production, Huzaifa Rahman has been appointed Special Assistant for National Cultural Heritage and will work alongside Aurangzeb Khan Kachhi in the ministry, Mubarak Zeb has been appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs and Talha Barki will assist the Prime Minister on political matters, continuing his previous role of providing political guidance to the PM.