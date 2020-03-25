12 new suspected cases of COVID- 19 traced in AJK.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Health department has reported 12 new suspected cases of novel coronavirus (COVID- 19) in the region reaching the tally of suspects having travel history to 77 out of which one was tested positive

According to a focal person nominated by Health department for COVID � 19, samples of 77 people had been sent to NIH for test out of which results of 53 had been received and 52 found negative while results of 24 are awaited.

The focal person said isolation wards have been designated for COVID � 19 patients in Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences at Muzaffarabad, Divisional headquarter Hospital Mirpur, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zaid (SKBZ) Hispital in Rawalakot and all district headquarter Hospitals.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that 26 quarantine centers have been established in all the 10 district of the region to keep the suspected people having travel history to abroad for two weeks.

He said test kits and protective gear for Doctors and medical staff had been provided to the Hospitals and the government was taking all the steps to meet the requirement of medical staff for treatment of such people besides measures to contain spread of disease.

He expressed gratitude of PML (N) President and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif for assuring cooperation with the AJK government to overcome the crises and said we all together will fight the pandemic and overcome the crisis with the cooperation of the people.