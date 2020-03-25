UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 New Suspected Cases Of COVID- 19 Traced In AJK.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:08 PM

12 new suspected cases of COVID- 19 traced in AJK.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Health department has reported 12 new suspected cases of novel coronavirus (COVID- 19) in the region reaching the tally of suspects having travel history to 77 out of which one was tested positive

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Health department has reported 12 new suspected cases of novel coronavirus (COVID- 19) in the region reaching the tally of suspects having travel history to 77 out of which one was tested positive.

According to a focal person nominated by Health department for COVID � 19, samples of 77 people had been sent to NIH for test out of which results of 53 had been received and 52 found negative while results of 24 are awaited.

The focal person said isolation wards have been designated for COVID � 19 patients in Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences at Muzaffarabad, Divisional headquarter Hospital Mirpur, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zaid (SKBZ) Hispital in Rawalakot and all district headquarter Hospitals.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that 26 quarantine centers have been established in all the 10 district of the region to keep the suspected people having travel history to abroad for two weeks.

He said test kits and protective gear for Doctors and medical staff had been provided to the Hospitals and the government was taking all the steps to meet the requirement of medical staff for treatment of such people besides measures to contain spread of disease.

He expressed gratitude of PML (N) President and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif for assuring cooperation with the AJK government to overcome the crises and said we all together will fight the pandemic and overcome the crisis with the cooperation of the people.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Ambulance affirms readiness to cope with ..

11 minutes ago

AJK police rounded up 176 for violating lock down ..

3 minutes ago

Meeting decides to issue special permit to grocery ..

3 minutes ago

156 FIRs registered over violation of Section 144: ..

3 minutes ago

French Island Mayotte Records Over 2,400 Dengue Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Serious concern expressed about detained Kashmiris ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.