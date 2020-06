(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :12 new cases of COVID-19 positive reported in Tharparkar, taking tally of confirmed cases to 172 in district. District health officer (DHO) Dr Mubeen Memon, in a statement, on Sunday confirmed that out of 172 cases 75 have recovered, while 97 patients were quarantined at their home.