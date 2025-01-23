- Home
12 Nishtar Hospital Multan's Doctors Face Action For Violating Non-practicing Allowance Rules
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has taken disciplinary action under the PEEDA Act against 12 doctors of Nishtar Hospital, Multan, for engaging in private practice despite receiving a non-practicing allowance.
According to a statement issued by the Health department on Thursday, a three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the matter further.
The doctors facing action include Senior consultant Dr. Sadia, Senior Registrar Dr. Taimur Chughtai, Medical Officer Dr. Shehraam Shaukat, Women Medical Officer Dr. Sidra Saba, Medical Officer Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Senior Women Medical Officer Dr.
Ayesha Zahoor, Medical Officer Dr. Kamal Mustafa, Medical Officer Dr. Nadeem Mansha, Senior Women Medical Officer Dr. Fatima Hashmi, Medical Officer Dr. Rana Muhammad Javed Afzal, Women Medical Officer Dr. Anam Zahra, and Senior Registrar Dr. Mehwish Saeed.
All accused doctors have been directed to submit their written responses within seven days. Meanwhile, the investigation committee has been tasked with completing a thorough inquiry into the incident within six days.
The Health department reiterated its commitment to ensuring accountability and enforcing discipline across the healthcare sector to uphold professional integrity.
