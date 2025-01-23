Open Menu

12 Nishtar Hospital Multan's Doctors Face Action For Violating Non-practicing Allowance Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM

12 Nishtar Hospital Multan's doctors face action for violating non-practicing allowance rules

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has taken disciplinary action under the PEEDA Act against 12 doctors of Nishtar Hospital, Multan, for engaging in private practice despite receiving a non-practicing allowance.

According to a statement issued by the Health department on Thursday, a three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the matter further.

The doctors facing action include Senior consultant Dr. Sadia, Senior Registrar Dr. Taimur Chughtai, Medical Officer Dr. Shehraam Shaukat, Women Medical Officer Dr. Sidra Saba, Medical Officer Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Senior Women Medical Officer Dr.

Ayesha Zahoor, Medical Officer Dr. Kamal Mustafa, Medical Officer Dr. Nadeem Mansha, Senior Women Medical Officer Dr. Fatima Hashmi, Medical Officer Dr. Rana Muhammad Javed Afzal, Women Medical Officer Dr. Anam Zahra, and Senior Registrar Dr. Mehwish Saeed.

All accused doctors have been directed to submit their written responses within seven days. Meanwhile, the investigation committee has been tasked with completing a thorough inquiry into the incident within six days.

The Health department reiterated its commitment to ensuring accountability and enforcing discipline across the healthcare sector to uphold professional integrity.

Recent Stories

Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Shar ..

Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2025 opens in Sharjah

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier project ..

Sharjah Asset Management showcases premier projects at Acres 2025

18 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global in ..

Latifa bint Mohammed discusses advancing global innovation, inclusive growth wit ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE champions global trade innovation at World Eco ..

UAE champions global trade innovation at World Economic Forum in Davos

18 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy highlights investment potentia ..

Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy

33 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..

33 minutes ago
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus servi ..

Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi

33 minutes ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs

40 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve con ..

OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay

48 minutes ago
 Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

48 minutes ago
 ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan ..

ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..

52 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries im ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan