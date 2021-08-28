UrduPoint.com

12 OTs To Start Operation At ATH Within One Week: Dr. Aasim

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:25 PM

Chairman BOG Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad and CEO Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital Dr. Aasim Yusuf Saturday visited the ATH along with other BOG members

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman BOG Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad and CEO Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital Dr. Aasim Yusuf Saturday visited the ATH along with other BOG members.

According to the details, a meeting of the BoG was held at Ayub Medical College (AMC) where BOG Chairman Dr. Aasim Yusuf and all members have participated. The meeting was also attended by the ATH management.

During the meeting, it was decided that the 12 new state-of-the-art operation theaters (OTs) will start functioning in one week's time. The new state-of-the-art angiography machine is also operational and now ATH has two angiography machines.

On the occasion, Dr. Aasim Yusuf said that the government was providing all possible facilities for the treatment of patients and our aim is to review the ongoing works and arrangements in Ayub Teaching Hospital to provide the best health facilities to the masses.

While the renovation of another 12 OTs to bring them to the international standards was also decided. Keeping in view the workload and the requirements of CT scan for the emergency patients another CT scan will be installed in the accident and emergency department of ATH. The BoG also approved an increase in salary and allowances for the employees of ATH and AMCLater, Chairman BOG Dr. Aasim Yusuf also inspected the development projects by the management of ATH. During the visit, he was accompanied by Dean Ayub Medical College and CEO ATH Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, Medical Director Prof. Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, Nursing Director Shamsul Huda in charge of Maintenance Department, and other administrative staff.

The chairman visited the newly constructed operation theaters, angiography and was given a detailed briefing about the facilities provided to the patients.

