UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Outlaws Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

12 outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :During continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police arrested 12 accused by recovering narcotics and weapons from them.

A police spokesman said Friday that different police teams conducted raids and arrested 12 accused recovering 890 grams hashish,10 pistols and two guns from them.

The accused included Ahmed Nawaz, Akraam, Faisal, Qasim Shah, Muhammad Ijaz, Bilal, Usman, Muhammad Shehzad, Asif, Hamid and others.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

37 minutes ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

55 minutes ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

1 hour ago

PM to virtually address UNGA today

2 hours ago

Editorial: The future of farming may lie in the UA ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.