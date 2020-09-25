12 outlaws arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :During continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police arrested 12 accused by recovering narcotics and weapons from them.

A police spokesman said Friday that different police teams conducted raids and arrested 12 accused recovering 890 grams hashish,10 pistols and two guns from them.

The accused included Ahmed Nawaz, Akraam, Faisal, Qasim Shah, Muhammad Ijaz, Bilal, Usman, Muhammad Shehzad, Asif, Hamid and others.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.