12 outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them.

Police on Friday said the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused, recovered 2.

095 kg hash, 107 litres liquor, 2 pistols 30 bore,a Kalashnikov, and a gun from their possession.

They were identified as--Mukhtiar Hussain, Naeem, Naveed Ahmed, Tauseef Imran, Naseer Ahmed, Azhar ,Arslan, Abdul Rehman and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.