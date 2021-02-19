UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Outlaws Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

12 outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them.

Police on Friday said the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused, recovered 2.

095 kg hash, 107 litres liquor, 2 pistols 30 bore,a Kalashnikov, and a gun from their possession.

They were identified as--Mukhtiar Hussain, Naeem, Naveed Ahmed, Tauseef Imran, Naseer Ahmed, Azhar ,Arslan, Abdul Rehman and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Arslan From

Recent Stories

Alternate Arrangements Made for Internet Connectiv ..

31 minutes ago

China 5-year treasury bond futures close higher Fr ..

33 minutes ago

China Hushen 300 index futures close higher Friday ..

33 minutes ago

DPO Kasur suspends,transfers several SHOs

33 minutes ago

Indonesia volcano erupts, spews red-hot lava

33 minutes ago

China steel futures open higher

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.